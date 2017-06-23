Paddleboats at the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- There's a new way to enjoy nature at the North Carolina Zoo.

This spring, the zoo added 24 dragonfly paddleboats around the marsh boardwalk. They have two-seater and four-seater boats that can accommodate people of different sizes and ranges

A $5 ticket gives you a relaxing thirty-minute ride out on the lake. And while the boats don't move that fast, you're instructed to keep your life jacket fastened at all times.

The paddle boats have become quite popular with people visiting the zoo. And so far, everyone has been extremely happy with the boats.