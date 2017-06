Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – No injuries were reported after a one-vehicle wreck involving a truck carrying construction equipment Friday afternoon near US-311 and Hwy. 66.

The Bobcat equipment fell into the highway after it came loose from the truck that was carrying it, according to Highway Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved and only property damage was reported.

Highway Patrol said all lanes have since reopened.