× Mom was allegedly on Facebook while 8-month-old daughter drowned in bathtub

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman was arrested after her 8-month-old daughter drowned in the bathtub while she was on Facebook.

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, told police she put her daughter Zayla Hernandez in the tub and left her unsupervised “for only a couple of minutes,” according to the Houston Chronicle. Stuckey said she became distracted by her 2-year-old son and Facebook Messenger.

When she walked back into the bathroom 18 minutes later, she found the baby girl “unresponsive and floating face down in the water.”

The 8-month-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Stuckey is charged with injury to a child.