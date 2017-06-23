× Man charged in string of Winston-Salem robberies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is accused of robbing several businesses in Winston-Salem early this week, according to a press release.

During the course of an ongoing investigation, officers arrested and charged Jose Levya-Hernandez, 40, with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Levya-Hernandez robbed Tienda El Jarocha on Monday, Tienda Mexican Jazmine on Tuesday and Tienda Arcos on Wednesday.

He was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 727-2800.