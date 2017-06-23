× Man accused of giving 7-year-old girl pack of gum to pose nude

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man is charged with producing child pornography after he allegedly gave a 7-year-old girl a pack of gum to pose naked.

Dennis L. Everette, 44, was charged after pictures of the girl were found on his cellphone, according to the Kansas City Star. The pictures were discovered by someone who borrowed his phone to make a call.

The person who saw the pictures called the girl’s mother who then contacted police.

The girl said that Everette told her that if she took some pictures, he would give her a surprise. The surprise was a pack of gum.

He is accused of having her take off her clothes and telling her how to pose.