Inmate who escaped from Davidson County jail turns himself in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – An inmate who escaped from jail in Davidson County turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

Benjamin Lee Small, 23, of Thomasville, escaped from the Davidson County Detention Center at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Small turned himself in to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening.

The suspect is accused of assaulting a female detention officer and taking her keys and other items. Deputies said she was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Warrants were obtained on the suspect for charges of assault inflicting physical injury to a detention officer, escape from a local jail and common law robbery.

Small was originally in jail on charges including felony breaking and entering and has court planned for July, according to court records.