High Point church uses summer program to help keep kids out of trouble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A church in High Point is doing what they can to keep kids safe during the summer months.

To combat the violence that has been happening in recent months, New Bethel Baptist Church is hosting a youth summer enrichment camp.

It’s called the “Summer of Adventure” and this week is the first the church has opened its doors for the program.

“It created a sense of urgency in us that we have to do something even if we only occupy, educate and entertain one soul that's one less soul that will be shot and one less soul that will be arrested, one less soul that will be entered into human trafficking, and thankfully we're making a difference in sixty at the moment and if we can get more volunteers we will increase that,” says Reverend Sherman Mason.

The goal is to keep them busy with different activities this summer. The church is now looking for additional volunteers to help expand this program.

The camp runs through August.