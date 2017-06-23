× Greensboro man hit by car dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man hit by a car in early June died Wednesday from his injuries, according to a press release.

Around 9:50 p.m. on June 7, Randy Dean Edmonds, 55, was walking across Hilltop Road when he was hit by a car. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he eventually died.

Police say the incident was not a hit-and-run and impairment and speed are not factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 336-373-1000.