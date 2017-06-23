× Greensboro man accused shooting person in head at bar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is charged with shooting another man in the head earlier this week, according to a press release.

Luis Aquilino Rivas, 59, is accused of shooting 41-year-old Santiago Paz Martinez at the Coco Bongo Bar and Grill on June 18.

Martinez was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in critical condition.

Rivas was arrested Friday morning and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was placed in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

His motive remains unclear.