× Double homicide suspect brought back to Davidson County after being arrested in Pennsylvania

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A man accused of shooting and killing two men in Lexington last year was arrested in Pennsylvania and has been brought back to Davidson County.

Kareem Jumal Henderson, 34, of Salisbury, faces charges in connection to the shooting deaths of Kevin Caldwell and Joseph Anderson, both 27 and of Salisbury.

On April 15, 2016, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4025 West U.S. Hwy 64 in reference to a suspicious vehicle call. The victims were found dead inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

Through months of investigation, Davidson County Sheriff’s Investigators were able to develop a person of interest and then probable cause to have arrest warrants issued against Henderson.

United States Marshals arrested Henderson on June 15 after he was found hiding in a home in Chambersburg, Pa.

An arrest warrant was obtained earlier this month charging Henderson with two counts of first-degree murder, according to a U.S. Marshals.

Davidson County Sheriff’s investigators have brought Henderson back to Davidson County from Pennsylvania. He has been jailed in Davidson County without bond.