Connected Pregnancy: Babyscripts

One of the most essential steps in maintaining a healthy pregnancy is getting early and regularly scheduled prenatal care. Regular visits allow the doctor to effectively monitor and manage the health of the mother and the development of the fetus throughout the entire pregnancy, but they can be time-consuming for a busy mom. To help improve and enhance prenatal care for moms on the go, Cone Health created Babyscripts, a telehealth program for expecting mothers that have low-risk pregnancies. Babyscripts minimizes in-person doctors’ visits by using app-based remote monitoring so you can skip some of the short prenatal visits that record your weight and blood pressure.

If you qualify for the Babyscripts program, your provider will help you register for it. Once you’ve signed up, they’ll send you a free “mommy kit,” which includes scales, a blood pressure cuff and instructions to download an app to your phone. The Bluetooth monitoring devices will pair with the app on your phone and will send weekly readings to your doctor’s office. Your information is closely monitored, and if anything abnormal appears, a member of your care team will call to check in on you. With the use of these monitoring devices, patients have been able to cut their visits from 14 prenatal visits to 10, but that can vary depending on the individual. If you’d like to switch back to regular prenatal visits for any reason, you can do so at any time.

On average, 50% of women in the United States gain more than the recommended amount of weight during pregnancy; compared to only 23% of women who participated in the Babyscripts pilot program.

The Babyscripts app will also send you information and updates on your baby, gestational age and other healthcare reminders. All the information can be customized to the patient and her individual experience so she has the important information that she needs at her finger tips. Babyscripts is a great option for women who don’t want to take more time off work for visits or are too busy to make so many visits to their provider. Expectant mothers in the community are fortunate as the Cone Health network provides exceptional women’s services that are dedicated to educating mothers and families during pregnancy and providing them with proper care.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Kelly Leggett specializes in obstetrics and gynecology at the Center for Women's Healthcare and is the Clinical Transformation Officer for Cone Health. She is a 2000 graduate of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.