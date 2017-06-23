× 2 juveniles arrested after 10 unlocked vehicles broken into in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested two juveniles after 10 unlocked vehicles were broken into in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Plantation Circle at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a suspicious person, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Police said responding officers found an abandoned vehicle which had been stolen from a nearby subdivision after being left unlocked. The owner had also left a spare set of keys in the car.

Officers then discovered 10 auto break-ins in the area, each one involving an unlocked vehicle.

Winston-Salem police said in a press release that residents should always lock their vehicles and remove any valuable items.