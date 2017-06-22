In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Tropical Storm Cindy and its possible effects on the oil industry, Nike selling its apparel on Amazon and more.
Why Tropical Storm Cindy could impact oil prices
-
Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana
-
Tropical Storm Cindy to flood Gulf Coast
-
10-year-old boy killed by log in surf at Alabama beach
-
NOAA predicts an ‘above average’ Atlantic hurricane season, with 5 to 9 hurricanes expected
-
How parents can best budget for prom season
-
-
Eastern Guilford Middle School teacher helps students handle their money
-
Sears’ struggles, strong spring housing market and more
-
Payless files for bankruptcy, retirement worries and more
-
American Airlines cancels plans to expand legroom on its planes
-
Greensboro high school students learn the basics of money management
-
-
HondaJet making first appearance in China
-
3 Payless stores in NC to close, insurance in minority neighborhoods and more
-
Reynolds American’s stock drop, Anheuser-Busch buys Wicked Weed and more