Summertime heat risks for senior citizens

Trying to beat the summer heat can be fun for kids, but for older adults, the warmer weather can put them in danger.

The importance of staying hydrated for the elderly can't be stated enough.

Why seniors are at risk

There are a few reasons why older adults are more susceptible to fluid and electrolyte imbalances. With age, our body`s ability to conserve water is reduced. This can make it more difficult to adapt to things like fluctuating temperatures. Additionally, the sense of thirst diminishes with age. By the time someone actually feels thirsty, essential fluids could already be extremely low.

Signs of severe dehydration:

Little or no urination

Dark or amber-colored urine

Dry skin that stays folded when pinched

Irritability, dizziness, or confusion

Rapid breathing and heartbeat

Weak pulse