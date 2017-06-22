× Stamey’s on Battleground Avenue on track to reopen

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stamey’s Barbecue at 2812 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro will reopen, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

“Our Battleground store renovation has been a huge undertaking, but has given us the opportunity to fully remodel the restaurant,” said Stamey’s owner Chip Stamey. “We are quickly approaching the finish line and are hoping to open doors in the first weeks of July.”

A fire from a drink dispenser a year ago caused over $100,000 worth of damage, mostly from smoke.

Read more: Greensboro News & Record