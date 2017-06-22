Roof repair companies busy after storms in the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Almost every kind of severe weather, like tornadoes, hail, heavy rain and straight-line winds, has come through parts of the Piedmont in the last few months. Roofers say it’s taken a toll on many houses.

FOX8 saw four different roofing companies in Archdale Thursday afternoon. Many of those companies were working to fix roofs that were damaged by a hail storm at the beginning of March.

Mary Jane Hedrick is the co-owner of First Class Roofing. She says calls are continuing to come from storms that have happened recently and that means her already busy company is expecting to have a lot more work this summer.

“We just got hit with the Reidsville storm two or three weeks ago and we are just now getting calls from that,” Hedrick said. “It takes about two months for storm work to really get going. People don't think, ‘Hey, maybe I should get my roof checked.’”

Another roofing company, called Roofing-Pro, says they’ve had twice as many calls about storm damage as they did by this time last year.

“We're detecting a lot of hail damage, a lot of wind damage, unsealed shingles and missing shingles,” said Howard Morehead, the officer manager for Roofing-Pro.

Roofing-Pro is also still working on hail damage and is getting more calls about other storm damage across the Piedmont.