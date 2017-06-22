× Rockingham County crash that sent 3 children to hospital caused by suspected drunk driver

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — New details emerged Thursday regarding a suspected drunk-driving crash that sent three children to the hospital.

Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad initially reported Wednesday the incident involved two cars, but Master Trooper Chris Knox on Thursday said the incident involved one vehicle. There was a later wreck that occurred near the same location.

The first crash happened at 9:23 p.m. on NC 770 near Glenn Chapel Road in Rockingham County, Knox said.

A Ford Explorer SUV was traveling eastbound on NC 770 when it traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway, back onto the roadway traveling left of center, then off the roadway to the left. The vehicle overturned and then struck several trees.

There were a total of seven people in the SUV at the time including three children. The three children include a 7-year-old who was ejected and seriously injured. That child was airlifted to Brenner Children’s Hospital.

A 4-year-old and 3-year-old were taken by ambulance to Brenner Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four adults in the SUV were taken to Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Nikki Nicole Montgomery, 24, of Mayodan, has been charged initially with reckless driving, left of center, child restraint violation and driving while impaired (alcohol). A blood test was given and results are pending.

Her first court appearance is set for Aug. 3. More charges are forthcoming.

There was a second collision that occurred at this location at a later point, but was unrelated to the initial collision and was not serious in nature.