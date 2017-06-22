× Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment for infection

Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has left the hospital after a two-day treatment for an infection.

The infection arose from a pre-existing condition and Buckingham Palace said it was just a “precautionary measure,” according to the Telegraph.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the prince left the palace Thursday morning but there was no update on his condition.

Buckingham Palace originally released a statement Wednesday morning on the prince’s hospital admission:

“The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition. “Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the state opening of parliament and Royal Ascot.”