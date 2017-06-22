Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment for infection
Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has left the hospital after a two-day treatment for an infection.
The infection arose from a pre-existing condition and Buckingham Palace said it was just a “precautionary measure,” according to the Telegraph.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the prince left the palace Thursday morning but there was no update on his condition.
Buckingham Palace originally released a statement Wednesday morning on the prince’s hospital admission:
“The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.
“Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the state opening of parliament and Royal Ascot.”
Prince Philip missed the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen’s Speech Wednesday morning.