Photographer documents 6 families’ fight with childhood cancer

HOUSTON — A Houston-area photographer’s project is helping educate the public about what cancer looks like by document six families and their fight with childhood cancer.

Sherina Welch, of FreeSpiritFoto, has been posting photos the children’s battles on her “More Than 4” Facebook page.

Welch says her goal “is to document 6 families and their fight with childhood cancer and to educate all of us on what cancer really looks like. The good, the bad and the ugly. Also to spread awareness that only 4% of research funds go to children.”

Welch posted on Saturday a photo series of Colton Wilson, a child cancer patient who was diagnosed with cancer just a month after his third birthday.

After 43 weeks of chemotherapy and 28 days of radiation, Colt finished therapy on Friday, InsideEdition reports.

“I knew the chemo could kill him, I knew he could have complications, I knew cancer could completely take over,” Colt’s mother Cortni told Welch. “So now that it’s finally here, I feel like I’m gonna lose it. I’m scared beyond my mind, excited and relieved, nervous and overjoyed.”

You can see some of the families’ pictures below: