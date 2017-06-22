NCDOT truck hit with worker inside on I-85 in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A North Carolina Department of Transportation employee is in the hospital after his truck was hit on the side of Interstate 85 Thursday.

Highway Patrol confirms transportation worker Bobby Scott was putting down cones near mile marker 138 in Burlington when a Honda hit his truck. Scott was inside his truck at the time.

Michael Thaggard was driving the car and is charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Scott was transported to Moses Cone Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

NCDOT Division Engineer Mike Mills said this close call is another example of why the state's Move Over Law is critically important.

"It's very important when they see those flashing lights, when they see our sign that says 'left lane closed,' that they go ahead and start moving over and obey the signs.

Mills also called the timing of the accident "eerie." On Tuesday, the agency held a memorial at the I-85 North Davidson County rest area to dedicate a plaque in honor of the 108 NCDOT workers who died on the job. Eventually, plaques will be put in place at all 61 rest areas in the state.