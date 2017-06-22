× NC parents accused of starving 6-month-old daughter to death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina parents are accused of starving their 6-month-old daughter to death.

Brianna Nelson, 26, and Joshua Gonzalez, 25, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Solana Gonzalez, WTVD reports.

On January 29, police went to a home in Fayetteville in reference to an unresponsive child. Nelson and Gonzalez told police at the time they found Solana Gonzalez unresponsive and personnel pronounced Solana dead at the scene.

Earlier this week, the medical examiner’s office told police the baby died as a result of starvation and dehydration.

Nelson and Gonzalez were charged with involuntary manslaughter and have since been released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.