Mother shot in front of daughter dies in 14-year-old son’s arms

DETROIT — A Detroit mother was shot in front of her 4-year-old daughter and died in her 14-year-old son’s arms.

Latrese Morris Dorsey, 42, was fatally shot Sunday in front of her 4-year-old daughter and the girl was able to tell police what happened, Fox 2 reports.

“She was old enough to tell everyone, ‘My mom is dead. He killed my mom. My mom is shot,'” said sister Megan Morris.

Dorsey’s 14-year-old son was in his bedroom when the shooting happened. He heard arguing and gunshots and ran to find him mother, who was almost dead.

“She took her last breaths in my nephew’s arms,” Morris said.

Dorsey’s ex-boyfriend, Earl Maxwell, was taken into custody as a suspect in the shooting. Morris says her sister had moved on from the relationship but Maxwell wasn’t ready to end things.