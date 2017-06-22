Model killed by exploding whipped cream dispenser

PARIS — A French model and lifestyle blogger was killed when a faulty whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her in the chest.

Rebecca Burger was a well-known blogger who had more than 168,000 followers on Instagram. She died after the dispenser’s impact caused her to go into cardiac arrest, according to the BBC.

A family member later posted about the incident on her Instagram page, warning readers that the canisters could still be in circulation.

60 Million Consumers, a French consumer magazine, said faulty connectors on the gas capsules could break, launching a potentially dangerous projectile. Injuries caused by the issued included broken teeth, fractures and in one case, the loss of an eye. The magazine wrote that dispensers made since 2015 appear to be safe.

A French government office issued a warning about the canisters, with some accidents dating back to 2010.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Qui dit soleil dit arrivée des tâches de rousseur ☀️😄 🔍Cils Volume Russe: @virginietschaen_lashartist ________________________ The summertime is coming and the #freckles too☀️😄 A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:17am PDT