Married teacher accused of raping middle school student

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A middle school teacher in Kentucky is accused of raping one of her students.

WKYT reported that Lindsey Banta Jarvis, 27, of Lexington, Ky., faces one count each of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The suspect had been a social studies teacher at Woodford County Middle School until she resigned in June of last year.

Jarvis is accused of sodomizing the victim in May 2016 and having sexual intercourse with the victim in June 2016.

The suspect faced a judge on Monday where her attorney entered a not guilty plea. She is married and was accompanied by a man in court.

Police said the victim’s cell phone had evidence to suggest that the victim and suspect were in a romantic relationship. The victim was under the age of 16, according to police.