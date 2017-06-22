× Man wanted in connection with shooting at High Point park

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are searching for a man believed to have shot a person at a small neighborhood park in High Point Wednesday evening, according to a press release.

Police and EMS were called to a small park at the corner of Vernon Place and Evans Street shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Several people were involved in a fight and multiple people discharged firearms, police say.

Roderick James, 32, was identified as the shooting victim. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

On Thursday, police identified Gregory Charles Baskins Jr. as the suspect in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He has been charged with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.