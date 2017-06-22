Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. -- Spending a day sailing is something the entire family can enjoy, but some local sailors want to see more women taking charge on the water.

“I noticed that during regatta days there were typically only two or three female skippers. It was all the men out there, and I figured, why can’t women be evolved and do this?” Stephanie Taylor said.

Taylor would go on to start the Women on the Water sailing program in the Triad - hosted by Lake Townsend Yacht Club.

Women on the Water events help women build the skills and confidence necessary to steer a boat.

“Getting on the tiller, and getting some time, and sailing the boat yourself is very empowering,” Trish McDermott said.

Women on the Water had its first event last year.

“It was a lot of fun. It kind of helped me get over my fear of being the person that steers the boat,” Cathy Leonard said.

There will be an opportunity for women to receive one-on-one instruction during a Women on the Water practice day - Saturday June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Townsend Marina.

This event allows participants to prepare for the September 10 Women on the Water event.

Sign-up is available here.

