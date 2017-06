Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The smallest restaurant in Kernersville is also the most popular, according to the review site Yelp.

Fitz on Main is just nine feet wide and so it gets crowded quickly. Customers say sitting close together is part of the appeal. Plus, you can't beat the price of the classic diner food like burgers and hot dogs.

FOX 8 foodie Shannon Smith took a trip to Fitz on Main.