Former nurse accused of killing nearly 60 children charged with murder again

SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible for the deaths of nearly 60 young children has been indicted on a murder charge for the second time in the last month.

Genene Jones, 66, was indicted Wednesday in the 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega, according to the San Antonio-Express News. Jones was charged with the 1981 murder of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer in late May.

The charge alleges that Jones injected Vega with “a substance unknown.” Vega’s mother said she watched Jones “push a drug into her daughter’s IV line shortly before she went into cardiac arrest.”

Jones was initially sentenced to 99 years in jail but was scheduled for release on March 1, 2018, due to a law intended to reduce prison overcrowding. Frustrated, Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood began investigating Jones again, saying dozens of children had died in her care.

Jones is being held at a prison in Gatesville, Texas. With each murder charge, her bail grows $1 million.