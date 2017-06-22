× Duke’s Jayson Tatum selected No. 3 in NBA Draft; other NC players headed to NBA

NEW YORK — Duke star Jayson Tatum was selected with the third pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night by the Boston Celtics.

In his only year at Duke, Tatum averaged 16.8 points per game with a 45 percent field goal percentage.

Tatum also contributed 7.3 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game in his freshman season.

With the ninth pick in the NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks selected North Carolina State star Dennis Smith Jr.