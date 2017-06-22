Dad bikes across country to meet daughter’s heart recipient on Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Wisconsin dad received an incredible gift on Father's Day when he met the man whose life was saved by his daughter's donated heart, WAFB reports.

Bill Conner is biking across the country to cope with the sudden loss of his 20-year-old daughter Abigail Mae, who died less than six months ago.

“It’s only 2,600 miles…one day at a time,” Conner said.

While Conner was saying goodbye to his daughter, Jack Loumonth Jr. was learning his days were numbered.

Loumonth said he felt a tight sensation in his chest and thought it was just heartburn. When the pain intensified, an EKG was taken and he learned he was having a heart attack.

“My doctors told me it was a viral infection that caused inflammation and damaged my heart,” he told the station.

Conner’s daughter Abbey was an organ donor and she died on January 12. The next day, Loumonth received her heart.

“She saved me, and I can’t repay her. I wish I could, but I can’t. All I can do is send my love to her family,” Loumonth said.

On Father's Day, Conner met the man his daughter saved and heard her heartbeat.

“She’s alive, Jack’s alive and she’s alive. It’s her heart.”

Conner plans to continue his trip by biking to Florida, Abbey’s final resting place.