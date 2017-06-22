90-year-old grandma on trial for barking dog dispute, could face jail time

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. — A 90-year-old Arizona grandma will be headed to trial for a barking dog dispute with her neighbor. Dolly Dentz lives alone with her two rescue dogs who were a gift from her son.

Jerry Angerman, Dentz’s neighbor, had filed a complaint with the city over six months ago claiming that her dogs were barking constantly.

Dentz tried mediating the dispute with Angerman but the two could not come to an agreement. Dentz will now have to go to trial on a class one misdemeanor charge for barking dogs in August.

If convicted, Dentz could face a fine of up to $2,500, three years probation or up to six months in jail.

“If I have to fight it, I will, but if I lose it, at least I would have fought it. I just don’t want to have to give my dogs up,” Dentz told KTVK.