2 dogs removed from Winston-Salem house after being locked inside for several days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two dogs had to be removed from a Winston-Salem home on Thursday, after being locked inside for several days, after their owner’s arrest on Sunday.

Several concerned citizens took multiple routes to attempt to have the dogs removed as concern for them grew.

Forsyth County Animal Control said they were drawing up a warrant to enter the home, after an officer told them that he heard the dogs inside. They also add that a woman with the ability the access the home failed to show up to the location when she said she would on multiple occasions.

At about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Winston-Salem police arrived at the home – located at 1708 Doune St. – along with an employee of the company that manages the property. The owner of the property tells FOX8 that it is managed by Home Real Estate in Winston-Salem.

They were able to get inside the home and remove the dogs, which walked off the property on their own. There is no word on if they were without food and/or water inside the home.

The dogs were loaded into the car of the employee and taken away. Winston-Salem police could not say what the employee planned to do with the dogs.