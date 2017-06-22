× 13 injured in two-vehicle wreck in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers are investigating after 13 people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Rockingham County Wednesday night.

The crash happened on NC 770 near Stoneville, according to the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad. One car was carrying three children and four adults. Two of the children had critical injuries and one was airlifted to the hospital. The other five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Six people in the second car were treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.