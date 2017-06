× 1 injured in shooting in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Thomasville on Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to 402 James Avenue at about 5:17 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released the name of the victim.