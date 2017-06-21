‘You cannot steal my movie’: Batman thwarts would-be DVD thief

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas police officer dressed as Batman stopped a would-be thief after the man attempted to take four DVDs from a Walmart, KDFW reports.

On Saturday, Fort Worth Officer Damon Cole was off-duty and dressed as Batman for a kids’ safety fair when he was alerted that a man was attempting to shoplift four movies. Cole dresses up in superhero costumes and visits sick children all over the country in his off time.

Cole, who arrested and cited the suspect, posted about the arrest on Twitter Saturday night.

I was at Wal-Mart as Batman for kids day. This male attempted to steal 4 DVD's,I stopped him as Batman. He asked me for a selfie as Batman. pic.twitter.com/Ut2LNg5usb — Officer Damon Cole (@HeroesandCops) June 18, 2017

In a tweet Monday, Cole wrote that Saturday was the first time in his 17-year career that he’s arrested someone while dressed as Batman.

Adding to the irony, one of the movies the suspect tried to steal included “The Lego Batman Movie.”

“You cannot steal my movie. Come on,” Cole said.