× Woman arrested after man shot with shotgun in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in custody after a man was shot with a shotgun in Surry County on Tuesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Kimberly Felts O’Neal, 50, of Dobson, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s officials came to a home in the 2300 block of Twin Oaks Road, northeast of Elkin, after a reported breaking and entering.

Sheriff’s officials determined the shooting happened at another location and was the result of a domestic dispute between the reporting person and the victim.

The victim, 37-year-old Jonathan Patrick White, of Dobson, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. There is no word on his condition.

The sheriff’s office said White was shot with a .410 shotgun.

O’Neal was placed in the Surry County jail under a $50,000 bond.