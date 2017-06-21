Some drivers not following Move Over Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The state's Move Over Law has been in place for 15 years now but many drivers don't know the law has been expanded to include service vehicles with amber lights.

"People don't care," said tow truck driver Mike Stroud, with Foster's Automotive. "They see me and many others the law affects and they don't care if they get close to us or not, some even think it's funny."

In addition to emergency vehicles and law enforcement, the Move Over Law includes utility trucks and tow trucks with amber lights.

"We are on both sides of the truck and we are having to crawl up under the vehicles to hook up to and all," said Stroud, who has had some close calls. "Give us room where we can actually get that car off the road so it doesn't create more hazards."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says injuries and fatalities among first responders including tow truck drivers are more than twice the national average for all industries. Data shows one in every six days a tow truck driver is hit or killed in our country.

"Give us a little bit of room, that's all I ask for, " Stroud said. "If they can't move over just slow down enough to be watching us ... I would like to go home."