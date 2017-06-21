Procession held for fallen North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- A procession was held Wednesday for a 22-year-old North Carolina soldier who was killed in Afghanistan in early June.

Dillon Baldridge, 22, was killed in Afghanistan on June 10 after a member of the Afghan army opened fired.

The Department of Defense announced that 29-year-old Sgt. William M. Bays of Barstow, California; and 25-year-old Sgt. Eric M. Houck of Baltimore, Maryland, were killed in the same attack.

Baldridge was born on July 18, 1994, in Raleigh, and grew up in Youngsville, according to an obituary. Friends remember him as funny, sensitive and dedicated to serving others.

He is survived by his mother, Tina Palmer, and father, Christopher Baldridge. Also mourning his passing are his step-father Tom Palmer, step-mother, Jessie Baldridge, and siblings Zachary Palmer, Isabel Palmer, Ethan Baldridge, Lucas Baldridge, and Shelby Baldridge.