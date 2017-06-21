× Prince Philip admitted to hospital with infection

Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to the hospital for treatment for an infection.

The infection arose from a pre-existing condition and Buckingham Palace said it was just a “precautionary measure,” according to the Guardian.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement Wednesday morning on the prince’s hospital admission:

“The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition. “Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the state opening of parliament and Royal Ascot.”

Prince Philip will miss the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen’s Speech on Wednesday.