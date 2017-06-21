× Panthers Greg Olsen could hold out from training camp over contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is looking for a new deal to “reflect [his] productivity” and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of sitting out training camp until he gets paid, according to ESPN.

Olsen is under contract with the Panthers until next season and told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he wants more money to reflect his productivity and durability.

“I think it’s early right now,” Olsen said in the interview. “As the summer goes on and we get some feedback from the organization on how they feel, we’ll make the best decision we can. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that we feel very strongly about where we should be in that totem pole of top tight ends. I’d be hard pressed to find anybody who could make a reasonable argument to the contrary.”

Olsen, who became the first tight end in NFL history to earn three straight 1,000-yard seasons in 2016, earns an average base salary of $7.5 million, which ranks seventh in the league among tight ends

Olsen believes he can play four or five more seasons.