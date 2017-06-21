× NC man accused of kidnapping family, forcing them to take him shopping at Target

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of kidnapping a family at gunpoint and forcing them to take him shopping at Target.

Police say 29-year-old Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. knocked on the door of a home in Durham around 7 a.m. Tuesday and asked for money, WTVD reports. A resident gave him money but the man displayed a gun and then forced the residents – an adult man and woman, and two young children – out of the house and into their vehicle.

Owens then allegedly made the family go to an ATM and convenience store before forcing them to go shopping at Target. They went inside the store with him and purchase several bags of clothing and gift cards.

While in the store, one victim alerted an employee, who called 911. Officers happened to be in the parking lot of Target when the call came out and were able to arrest him without incident.

Owens has been charged with several counts of second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in jail under a $1 million bond.