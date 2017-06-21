× NC flight to London circles Davidson County area after mechanical problem

An American Airlines flight circled the Davidson County area for more than three hours Wednesday night after the flight crew discovered a mechanical problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent FOX8 the following statement:

“American Airlines Flight 730, an Airbus 330, departed Charlotte Douglas International Airport for London Heathrow Airport tonight at about 7 p.m. The crew reported a possible issue with the airplane’s flaps and the flight is returning to Charlotte. It is currently burning off fuel and is scheduled to land at approximately 11 p.m. The FAA will investigate.”

FlightAware showed that the plane flew into southeastern Virginia, turned around, came back into North Carolina and began circling the Davidson County area. As of 10:55 p.m., FlightAware shows the plane as still circling.

Kent Powell, with American Airlines, said there are 258 passengers and 16 crew members on board.