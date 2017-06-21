Mom texts daughter ‘don’t wait up!’ after meeting football players at orientation

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A mother is getting recognition on social media after she sent photos of her hanging out with a couple of shirtless football players during her daughter’s freshman orientation.

Avery Leilani, an incoming freshman at Texas State University in San Marcos, had been dropped off at orientation by her mother. Several minutes later, she received a text saying she had met “new friends.”

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this… #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

Her mother’s texts read, “I made some new friends. Don’t wait up!'”

The text was coupled with several photos of her mother taking selfies with the players.

Leilani replied and called her mom a “cougar.”

According to USA Today, the photos were taken as part of an orientation game.

“She said it was a selfie contest for prize money toward tuition. She walked over and asked us to make it special for her so we did our best improv, and it looks to have turned out well so far,” said Texas State football player Gabe Schrade.

After seeing the post, incoming student Brittney Ganung posted a picture in response of her mother hanging out with the football players.

our moms should be friends 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wb72xKi6WZ — BG (@brittganung) June 20, 2017

“My mother said that she did not partake in the game,” Ganung told USA Today. “She was just visiting the stadium and that she was super happy that they took the time to take a photo with her.”

Leilani’s post has more than 394,000 likes and 86,000 retweets.