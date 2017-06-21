J. Howard Coble Scholarship gets student one step closer to reaching his goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Chase Fisher has big dreams for the future.

"Once I get my civil engineering degree, my end goal is to open my own civil engineering practice one day and be a professional engineer," he said.

The Ledford High School graduate is headed to N.C. State in the fall -- and thanks to the J. Howard Coble Scholarship, he's one step closer to reaching his goals.

The scholarship is named after the late Congressman Howard Coble, a longtime beloved representative of the sixth district.

Ray Coble helped establish the scholarship -- maintained by the High Point Community Foundation -- in honor of his uncle.

And Chasee hopes to help carry Congressman Coble's legacy in a big way.

"Just give back to the community, hire locally for my practice, help out with local organizations such as Special Olympics things of that nature, just try to repay that generosity that I've been given today," he said.