High Point police respond to shooting at park, 1 taken to hospital

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a neighborhood park in High Point.

Police and EMS were called to a small park at the corner of Vernon Place and Evans Street shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers on the scene said one person was transported to a hospital but did not release their condition.

Officers have blocked off the streets in the area while they investigate what happened.

