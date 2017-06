× Greensboro store robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a robbery at the Fish Palace in Greensboro late Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Police went to 4625 W. Gate City Blvd. around 11:14 p.m. in reference to a robbery from business. Two suspects entered the business, one with a handgun, and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.