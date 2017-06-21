Greensboro Science Center mourns passing of former executive director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Science Center is mourning the loss of its former executive director.

Edward J. von der Lippe has died after more than 30 years working with the science center.

When von der Lippe started, the science center was just one building and employed just two people.

Fast forward to today, it includes a planetarium, a dinosaur gallery, aquarium, an outdoor zoo and so much more.

It was his vision and love of science and nature that brought this one-of-a-kind center to the Piedmont.

"Ed von der Lippe dedicated an amazing 37 years to making Greensboro more science-minded and tourism focused. It is a true privilege for me and our entire GSC team to stand on his shoulders as we work to build a one-of-a-kind science destination for not only Greensboro but all of North Carolina. Ed's legacy will forever walk the halls of the museum he built," said Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO of the Greensboro Science Center.

von der Lippe died at this home surrounded by family. He was 83 years old.