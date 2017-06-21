× Danville man accused of rape, assault in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Danville, Virginia, man is facing rape and assault charges in Burlington.

Burlington police have charged 35-year-old Monsijour Jaamal Merritt with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault in the presence of a minor.

On Wednesday, Burlington police officers came to the 500 block of Parkside Drive in reference to a physical and sexual assault of a female.

The victim was interviewed by officers and treated and released from Alamance Regional Medical Center.

Merritt was captured in Danville on Wednesday night, Burlington police tell FOX8’s Aleksandra Bush.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.