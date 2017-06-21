Asheboro man owns what may be oldest comic book store in state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a guy who runs what he believes to be the oldest comic book store in North Carolina.

Jeff Lamb opened Comic Conspiracy in Asheboro in 1978.

The store has been in a couple of locations over the years. He says the business has changed a lot over the years and not as many people read the comics like they once did but he still has a regular customer base that keep his business going.

Lamb sells everything from new releases to vintage collectibles.