Anonymous questions Greensboro police chief’s leadership

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An anonymous letter questions the leadership of Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott.

The letter and what should be done with it is now a point of debate for Greensboro City Council members.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower brought the letter up publicly at the end of Tuesday night's city council meeting.

She did not get into specific allegations but asked the city manager to look into it.

Councilman Tony Wilkins then asked the city manager how anonymous complaints involving city workers are handled and questioned whether an investigation based on an anonymous letter would go against city policy.

Chief Scott addressed the letter in a statement:

The anonymous document contains gross inaccuracies and does not reflect the many extensive efforts by me and the men and women of this department to communicate and strengthen relationships both in our community and within our organization.